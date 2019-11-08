Iran downs drone over southern port city of Mahshahr

The Iranian army has shot down an unidentified drone near the port of Bandar-e-Mahshahr on the Gulf coast.

The unmanned aircraft was downed on Friday over Iranian territory with a domestically manufactured Mersad surface-to-air missile, Tasnim reported without elaborating on whether it was a military or civilian drone.

"The downed drone definitely belonged to a foreign country. Its wreckage has been recovered and is being investigated," the governor of Iran's southern Khuzestan province, Gholamreza Shariati, said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

Iran's Arabic-Language al-Alam TV channel said "residents of Imam Khomeini port city heard the sound of a missile being fired on Friday morning".

In June, Iran shot down an unmanned US surveillance drone, which the elite Revolutionary Guards said was flying over southern Iran - a move that brought the region to the brink of war.

Washington said the US drone had been shot down by Iran in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf.

Relations between Iran and the US have worsened since last year when US President Donald Trump pulled out of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and reimposed sanctions on the country.