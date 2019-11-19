US impeachment inquiry: Trump considers testifying in person

President Trump says he is considering testifying in person over impeachment inquiry into withholding of Ukraine aid.

by

    United States President Donald Trump has tweeted that he "likes" the idea of testifying in his own impeachment inquiry, even though he insists he is innocent.

    The inquiry is examining whether Trump leveraged military aid to pressure Ukraine to dig up the dirt on his political rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

    But given the president's past record of only giving written testimony in response to questions over collusion with Russia in 2016, an in-person appearance in court may not be likely.

    Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington, DC.

