Rights group Amnesty International has alleged that extrajudicial killings are taking place in Bangladesh as part of the government's war on drugs.

The group says law enforcement agencies have allegedly committed 466 suspected extrajudicial killings in 2018.

The government denies that charge as it cracks down on drugs. It says its war on drugs will continue.

Al Jazeera's Tanvir Chowdhury reports from Savar, Bangladesh.