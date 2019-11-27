HRW calls for urgent police reform in Chile to address abuses

Chile's president has asked Congress to allow troops to safeguard key public services, damaged as anti-government protests rocked the country for more than seven weeks.

The request by Sebastian Pinera came just hours after Human Rights Watch released a damning report alleging abuses by the security forces during recent protests.

The demonstrations have crippled the capital's public transport system and caused billions in losses for private businesses but there are fears that the move might not be good for the security situation.

Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Santiago.