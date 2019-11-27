HRW calls for urgent police reform in Chile to address abuses

Human Rights Watch finds Chilean police committed 'serious human rights violations' during weeks-long unrest.

by

    Chile's president has asked Congress to allow troops to safeguard key public services, damaged as anti-government protests rocked the country for more than seven weeks.

    The request by Sebastian Pinera came just hours after Human Rights Watch released a damning report alleging abuses by the security forces during recent protests.

    The demonstrations have crippled the capital's public transport system and caused billions in losses for private businesses but there are fears that the move might not be good for the security situation.

    Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Santiago.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Racism and the black hole of gun control in the US

    Racism and the black hole of gun control in the US

    Would tighter gun laws help protect African Americans or make them more vulnerable to racism and police brutality?

    My father, a Pakistani prisoner of war in India

    My father, a Pakistani prisoner of war in India

    A daughter's tribute to the father who never recovered from his war wounds.

    Occupying Alcatraz: The spark that lit the US Red Power movement

    Occupying Alcatraz: The spark that lit the US Red Power movement

    Fifty years ago a group of activists set sail to reclaim Alcatraz Island, ushering in a new era of indigenous activism.