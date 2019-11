Hong Kong's chief executive has condemned violent confrontations on the streets and described protesters as the "enemy of the people".

In a show of defiance, Carrie Lam says the government will not bow to their demands after five months of demonstrations.

This comes after one of the most violent days since the protests started, which saw a pro-Beijing supporter set alight and a police officer shoot an activist.

Al Jazeera's Sarah Clarke reports from Hong Kong.