Holey Artisan cafe attack: Dhaka court sentences seven to death

Dhaka, Bangladesh - An anti-terrorism court in Dhaka has sentenced seven people to death in connection with a 2016 deadly siege of a popular cafe in the Bangladeshi capital.

One person was acquited by the court on Wednesday, which delivered its verdict amid tight security.

Twenty-two people were killed after gunmen stormed the upmarket Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka's Gulshan area on July 1, 2016, in an attack that drew global condemnation. The victims included 17 foreigners.

Golam Sharuar Khan Zakir, the public prosecutor, welcomed the verdict. "We sought death penalty for them as they were intricately involved with the terrorist attack even though they didn't physically took part in it."

Judge Md Majibur Rahman of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal of Dhaka ordered the deaths by hanging.

The seven convicts who face the gallows are: Hadisur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Aslam Hossain Rash, Md Abdus Sabur Khan, Shariful Islam Khaled, Mamunur Rashid Ripon and Jahangir Hossain.

In July last year, the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police submitted a charge sheet against eight suspects from the banned armed group Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

'Zero tolerance against terrorism'

Hundreds of security forces, including the paramilitary Rapid Action Battalion, were deployed on Wednesday in and around the court premises in Dhaka.

Security analyst retired Major General Abdur Rashid called the verdict: "A milestone".

"With this verdict, Bangladesh, as a country legally establishes its zero-tolerance stance against militancy and terrorism," he told Al Jazeera.

A group of gunmen burst into the cafe, which was popular with foreigners, young people, and middle-class Bangladeshis and took hostages.

Security forces stormed the cafe to break the 12-hour siege during which the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/ISIS), which claimed the attack posted photos of what it said were dead foreigners.

Bangladesh security forces have since killed dozens of suspected fighters, many of them belonging to the JMB.