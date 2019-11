Counting has begun in Guinea-Bissau's presidential election where President Jose Mario Vaz is seeking to extend another term.

However, Domingos Simoes Pereira of the powerful African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde is the frontrunner in this race.

The impoverished country's main challenges are fighting corruption and improving the economy, battered by years of political instability.

Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque reports from Bissau.