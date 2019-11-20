Gordon Sondland: 'Was there quid pro quo? … The answer is yes'

Washington, DC - A top US diplomat told the House impeachment inquiry on Wednesday that he worked with Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, on Ukraine at the "directions of the president", and that "a quid pro quo" with Kyiv did take place.

Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, said that although Trump never directly told him what he wanted Ukraine to investigate, Giuliani's instructions "reflected President Trump's desires and requirements".

"I know that members of this committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a 'quid pro quo?' As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes," Sondland said.

The "quid pro quo" (Latin for "a favour for a favour"), he said, involved a White House visit for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in exchange for Kyiv announcing it would pursue investigations into Trump's political rival, Joe Biden, and a now-debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 US presidential election.

"Mr Giuliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the President," Sondland said.

Sondland is sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

Sondland's bombshell testimony comes at a pivotal moment in the Democrat-led House's impeachment proceedings now in the midst of the second week of public hearings.

The inquiry is centred on a July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelenskyy in which the US president asked the new Ukrainian leader to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter, who had served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens.

Sondland said he was one of three top Trump officials asked "at the express direction of the president" to work with Giuliani, despite their reluctance to do so.

"We did not want to work with Mr Giuliani. Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt. We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine. So we followed the president's orders," Sondland said.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in his dealings with Ukraine, repeatedly saying there was "no quid pro quo". He has labelled the inquiry a "witch-hunt", and has attacked several witnesses who have testified.

'Everyone was in the loop'

Sondland gave the committee emails and text messages that he said show Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Adviser John Bolton and other senior officials were fully aware of what Sondland was telling Ukrainian officials.

"They knew what we were doing and why," Sondland said. "Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret."

Giuliani told Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Ambassador Kurt Volker, and Sondland - who were charged by the president with talking to Ukraine - that "the president wanted a statement from President Zelenskyy committing Ukraine to look into corruption issues," Sondland said.

"Giuliani specifically mentioned the 2016 election, including the DNC server, and Burisma as two topics of importance to the president," Sondland said.

The House Intelligence Committee hearing with Sondland [Doug Mills/AP Photo]

Sondland confirmed that he held a five-minute cellphone call with Trump from Kyiv in which another witness to the call, embassy aide David Homes, said he discussed Zelenskyy's readiness to open the investigations Trump wanted.

"The White House, which has finally shared certain call dates and times with my attorneys, confirms this," he said. Sondland said "I do not recall" whether he and the president discussed the investigations on that call, but added he did not dispute Holmes.

"Actually, I would have been more surprised if President Trump had not mentioned investigations, particularly given what we were hearing from Mr Giuliani about the president's concerns," Sondland said.

Sondland said that by September 1 he had become concerned that $391m in US security aid to Ukraine had become "jeopardised" by a White House "log jam". As a result, Sondland said he pushed a senior Ukrainian official to move forward with the investigations Trump wanted in order to release the aid.



"We tried our best to fix the problem while keeping the State Department and the NSC closely advised," Sondland said, referring to the National Security Council.

Trump is joined by Sondland as he arrives at Melsbroek Air Base, in Brussels, Belgium [File: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo]

Democrat Adam Schiff, who is leading the House inquiry, said Sondland's testimony so far "goes right to the heart of the issue of bribery as well as other high crimes and misdemeanors," citing the core elements in the US Constitution that justify impeachment of a president.

"The veneer has been torn away" from the White House and State Department's efforts to block the congressional investigation.

Sondland had previously provided 10 hours of closed-door testimony to the House inquiry, which he later amended after other witnesses came forward with specific information about his role in the controversy. He was far more forthcoming in public on Wednesday.

His testimony on Wednesday is expected to last for several more hours as he faces questioning from Republican and Democratic members of the House about discrepancies in his statements.

"Sondland is in some trouble. He has already corrected his testimony once after it was contradicted and now it has been contradicted again," said Barb McQuade, a professor of law at the University of Michigan.

"He still maintains that he didn't know that Burisma meant Biden, but he now admits that there was a quid pro quo, that Trump directed it, that Giuliani was running the negotiations and that he told Pence about it on September 1," McQuade told Al Jazeera. "The facts are coming into focus. The statements by Trump and others to deny a quid pro quo seem like consciousness of guilt."

Gene Rossi, a former federal prosecutor now in private practice at Carlton Fields law firm in Washington, DC, said Sondland exceeded expectations.

"He threw the president under the bus," Rossi said.