France protests: One year on, 'yellow vest' movement loses steam

France's yellow vest demonstrators have occupied a top Paris department store, a day after protests marking a year since the movement began.

It started over a protest about high fuel prices but evolved into a broader social movement over income inequality and President Emmanuel Macron's leadership.

While many of their grievances have not been resolved, the yellow vests demonstrations have failed to become a movement for real political change.

Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler reports from Paris, France.