France protests: One year on, 'yellow vest' movement loses steam

A year ago, yellow vest protesters took to Paris's streets over inequality, demanding President Macron step down.

    France's yellow vest demonstrators have occupied a top Paris department store, a day after protests marking a year since the movement began.

    It started over a protest about high fuel prices but evolved into a broader social movement over income inequality and President Emmanuel Macron's leadership.

    While many of their grievances have not been resolved, the yellow vests demonstrations have failed to become a movement for real political change.

     

    Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler reports from Paris, France.

