A former Egyptian army contractor - whose online videos inspired rare street protests against Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi - has announced that he will soon reveal what he calls a plan for political change in the country.

Mohamed Ali made the announcement in London before embarking on a tour of Europe and the United States, saying he wants to unify the opposition and overthrow el-Sisi.

Al Jazeera's Neave Barker reports from London.