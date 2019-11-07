US elections 2020: When are the debates, primaries, conventions?

A guide to all the important dates for the 2020 US presidential election.

    Some of the Democratic presidential candidates stand on the stage at one of the debate [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]
    Some of the Democratic presidential candidates stand on the stage at one of the debate [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]

    Quick guide

    • Nov 20, 2019 - Next Democratic presidential debate 
    • Feb 3, 2020 - Iowa caucuses 
    • Mar 3, 2020 - Super Tuesday 
    • July 13-16 2020 - Democratic National Convention 
    • Aug 24-27 2020 - Republican National Convention 
    • Sept 29, 2020 - First presidential debate 
    • Nov 3, 2020 - Election day

    The United States is less than three months out from the Iowa caucus, the kick-off event for the 2020 presidential primary and caucus voting season. 

    After Iowa, a series of primaries and caucuses will be held, leading up to the Democratic and Republican conventions in which the parties will formally choose their candidates. 

    More: 

    Until the conventions, at least eight more Democratic debates will be held. After the conventions, at least three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate will take place.  

    190225202457543

    As the election season heats up, here's a guide to the key dates for the 2020 presidential election: 

    Key caucuses and primaries* 

    February 2020

    February 3 - Iowa caucuses

    February 11 - New Hampshire primaries 

    February 22 - Nevada caucuses

    February 29 - South Carolina primaries  

    March 2020

    March 3 - "Super Tuesday" - Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Democrats abroad primaries and caucuses

    March 8 - Puerto Rico Republican primary 

    March 10 - Hawaii Republican, Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota Democratic and Washington primaries and caucuses

    March 12 - Virgin Island Republican caucus 

    US Trump
    US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

    March 14 - Northern Marianas Democratic convention, Guam Republican convention, Wyoming Republican convention, District of Columbia Republican convention

    March 17 - Arizona Democratic, Florida, Illinois and Ohio primaries, as well as the Northern Marianas Republican convention

    March 21 - Kentucky Republican caucuses

    April 2020

    April 3 - North Dakota Republican state convention 

    April 4 - Alaska Democratic and Hawaii Democratic primaries, Louisiana primary and Wyoming Democratic caucuses

    April 7 - Wisconsin primaries

    April 28 - Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and New York primaries 

    May 2020

    May 2 - Kansas and Guam Democratic primaries and caucuses 

    May 5 - Indiana primaries

    May 12 - Nebraska and West Virginia primaries 

    May 19 - Kentucky Democratic and Oregon primaries 

    June 2020

    June 2 - Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota primaries, District of Columbia Democratic primary

    June 6 - Virgin Islands Democratic caucuses

    *Dates are subject to change; Republican primaries and caucuses have been cancelled in some states. 

    National Conventions

    July 13-16, 2020 - Democratic National Convention 

    August 24-27, 2020 - Republican National Convention 

    Debates 

    Democratic presidential debates 

    June 26-27, 2019 - First Democratic debate. Read what the candidates said here and here

    July 30-31, 2019 - Second Democratic debate. Read the key takeaways here and here

    September 12, 2019 - Third Democratic debate. Read what happened here

    Democratic debate
    Democratic presidential candidates before a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston [File: David J Phillip/AP Photo] 

    October 15, 2019 - Fourth Democratic debate. Read what the candidates said here

    November 20, 2019 - Fifth Democratic debate. 

    December 19, 2019 - Sixth Democratic debate 

    January - April, 2020 - Six more Democratic presidential debates will be held. 

    Presidential debates 

    September 29, 2020 - First presidential debate 

    October 7, 2020 - First vice presidential debate 

    October 15, 2020 - Second presidential debate 

    October 22 - Third presidential debate 

    Election day

    November 3, 2020

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News