'Referendum on Duque': Thousands march against Colombia president

Bogota, Colombia - More than a 100,000 protesters marched through the dense city streets of Bogota and other cities across Colombia on Thursday as the country joined a wave of others in South America experiencing anti-government demonstrations.

Protesters sent out a unified cry against the right-wing administration of President Ivan Duque, whose approval ratings have plummeted amid an uptick in violence, a flailing peace process and general unrest country-wide.

Civil society groups opposing economic reforms by Duque's right-wing government announced the strike last month. But after weeks of protests in Chile prompted by enduring economic inequality, unrest in Bolivia and riots in Ecuador, Haiti, Venezuela and Brazil, the day morphed into something more potent. It became a cumulation of growing woes against the Colombian government.

"In my community, in my department of Cauca, they're killing our social leaders in our indigenous lands ... they're killing us selectively," said Almayari Barano Yanakuna, a 48-year-old indigenous women who stood among crowds of thousands.

Hoisting a rainbow indigenous flag over her shoulder, she said her home in western Colombia was once defined by bloodshed, and while they had a brief respite in 2016 when the government signed landmark peace accords, violence against her community was once again ticking up, and along with it, their fears. She travelled to the capital, she said, to send a message to the Duque and the country.

"Today, I want to send the message that they respect our ancestral territories, that they respect life," she said. "We don't want any more killings."

Almayari Barano Yanakuna travelled from the increasingly violent region of Cauca to Bogota to call for an end to violence against indigenous leaders [Megan Janetsky/Al Jazeera]

Duque's slightly-more-than-a-year in office has been marred by deep political divides, tethered especially to the government's failure to comply with the country's peace process, corruption and the killings of social leaders.

Those tensions have only deepened in recent weeks with a massacre of indigenous people by criminal groups in the Cauca and the resignation of Duque's defence minister after a bombing targeting dissidents of the demobilised Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group, killed at least eight children.

'A referendum on Duque'

While student and indigenous groups in the country have rallied in past months, those backlashes brought with them violence, but little change. Thursday's protests, dubbed #ParoNacional, or #NationalStrike, appeared to strike a different chord.

Collective support by student, indigenous, labour, political and social groups - each bringing with them their own tribulations - turned the day into what Andes Director of Washington Office on Latin America Gimena Sanchez called a "referendum on Duque". While social leaders, indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities denounced growing assassinations and threats against them, university students railed against corruption and the chronic underfunding of education.

"It's not just a protest about 'Can we change whoever is in the government,'" Sanchez said, "But it's the fact that the whole political and economic system is failing the needs of the broader Latin Americans."

Camila Romero, an 18-year-old university student had protested three times before in student demonstrations that were marked by a violent crackdown by Colombian security forces. She said Thursday's protest was not just about the students any more, and because of that, she hoped it would have a larger ripple effect.

"This is different than the others," Romero said. "It's a national event. It's not just a small part of the population, of the citizens that have come to protest. No, it's everyone."

A group of protesters carrying signs symbolising victims' of Colombia's recent surge in violence march in the national strike in Bogota, Colombia [Megan Janetsky/Al Jazeera]

Thursday's protest has so far remained peaceful, but police in swat gear lined the streets in Bogota and protesters totted gas masks as the pushed towards the city's centre, Plaza Bolivar.

In the lead up to the protests, Duque's administration called for extra security forces and permitted local government extra powers to avoid violence.

In a video addressing protesters, Duque called for peace, but said the government "will guarantee order and defend you with all the tools the constitution grants us".

Duque's reaction to the demonstrations could act as a turning point for the South American country, Sanchez said.

"It can be an opportunity for positive constructive change," she added. "It depends a lot on how the government takes this. Do they take this as a warning sign that they need to shift their approach … or do they buckle down and make this about something else?"