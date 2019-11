United Nations peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are being blamed for failing to stop rebels from killing dozens of villagers in North Kivu Province this month.

Congolese regional leaders say the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) have killed dozens of people this month.

Thousands of Congolese in Beni have fled after the ADF raided their villages.

The UN says it is doubling its efforts to fight the armed group.

Al Jazeera's Laura Burdon-Manley reports.