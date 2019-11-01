Colombia seeks murderers of indigenous leaders

Colombia has launched a military offensive to find the gunmen responsible for the murders of 10 people - including five indigenous leaders - in the southwestern department of Cauca.

The government believes a dissident faction of the now-demobilised FARC rebel group, which benefits from trafficking drugs in this volatile region, is responsible for the deaths.

While the government has announced the deployment of thousands of troops to the area, few believe that will end the violence.

Al Jazeera's Alessandro Rampietti reports from Tacueyo, Colombia.