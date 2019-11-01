Chile unrest: Gov't says cost of damages 'surpasses $1bn'

Chile's government says the damage caused by weeks of unrest has surpassed $1bn.

Two international summits, due to be held in Santiago, have been cancelled due to the protests. And the country's tourism sector has taken a battering.

The demonstrations started two weeks ago about a metro fare increase but have since grown to include calls to tackle growing income disparity.

And despite Congress passing a bill to freeze electricity prices, the protesters show no signs of backing down.

Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Santiago.