Chile unrest: Gov't says cost of damages 'surpasses $1bn'

Sporadic looting, rioting in Chile despite government concessions to protesters demanding economic and social reforms.

by

    Chile's government says the damage caused by weeks of unrest has surpassed $1bn.

    Two international summits, due to be held in Santiago, have been cancelled due to the protests. And the country's tourism sector has taken a battering.

    The demonstrations started two weeks ago about a metro fare increase but have since grown to include calls to tackle growing income disparity.

    And despite Congress passing a bill to freeze electricity prices, the protesters show no signs of backing down.

    Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Santiago.

