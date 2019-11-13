Casualties reported in Afghanistan car bomb explosion

A car bomb detonated in the Afghan capital of Kabul during Wednesday's morning commute, killing seven people and wounding at least seven more, officials said.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the interior ministry, said the blast occurred in the Qasaba area of the city and the number of casualties could rise.

Rahimi said that the target of the attack was not immediately clear and that an investigation was underway at the scene.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) are active in the capital and have claimed earlier attacks in Kabul.

Ambulances sirens could be heard, and a giant plume of smoke rose from the area following the explosion.