Care for Ebola victims: Survivors help sick in DR Congo

Trials of a new Ebola vaccine have begun in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

At least 3,000 people have been infected in this outbreak and many patients who need treatment often find the health centres terrifying.

Those who are sick are held in isolation in biologically-secure quarantine units, and only have contact with doctors dressed in decontamination suits.

But Ebola survivors are now helping provide a human touch.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from Mangina, in North Kivu Province.