Care for Ebola victims: Survivors help sick in DR Congo

We look at how Ebola survivors are helping other patients.

by

    Trials of a new Ebola vaccine have begun in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

    At least 3,000 people have been infected in this outbreak and many patients who need treatment often find the health centres terrifying.

    Those who are sick are held in isolation in biologically-secure quarantine units, and only have contact with doctors dressed in decontamination suits.

    But Ebola survivors are now helping provide a human touch.

    Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from Mangina, in North Kivu Province.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    We visualised 1.2 million votes at the UN since 1946. What do you think are the biggest issues facing the world today?

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    We dialled more than 35,000 random phone numbers to paint an accurate picture of displacement across South Sudan.

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.