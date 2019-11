The ruling party in the East African nation of Burundi is being accused of using fear and intimidation to crack down on dissent.

Opposition figures say attacks are being carried out to smoothen a transition of power in a general election expected next year.

And the United Nations is warning of a new wave of atrocities.

The ruling party has told Al Jazeera the election will be free and fair. Catherine Soi reports from Burundi's commercial capital, Bujumbura.