BRICS summit: China warns against 'protectionism, bullying'

Chinese President Xi Jinping says mounting protectionism has eroded international trade and investment, in what was most probably a reference to US President Donald Trump's ongoing trade war with China.

He made the comments as leaders from the five major emerging economies met for the second day of the BRICS summit in Brazil's capital.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the BRICS nations should also take a more assertive role on the international stage.

Al Jazeera's Manuel Rapalo reports from Brasilia.