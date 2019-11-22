Bolivia unrest: Police disperse funeral protest with tear gas

Police fire tear gas at thousands of anti-government supporters attending funeral of eight killed in El Alto.

by

    Bolivian riot police have fired tear gas to break up a funeral procession to mourn the deaths of eight people killed in clashes, in the capital La Paz.

    Thousands of people are demanding the interim president’s resignation, and blame Jeanine Anez for the latest deaths of protesters in clashes with police and the military.

    But former President Evo Morales' party members say they will participate in upcoming elections, in the hope of fostering national reconciliation.

     

    Al Jazeera's Mariana Sanchez reports from La Paz, Bolivia.

