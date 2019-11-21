Bolivia unrest: At least eight killed in clashes

As security forces and the supporters of former President Evo Morales clashed at an El Alto fuel plant, at least eight people were killed.

This has exposed deep rifts between Morales' mostly indigenous supporters and the interim government of President Jeanine Anez, who has called for new elections.

His supporters want Anez to step down and the government to withdraw a bill that would hold the security forces accountable for their part in the killings.

Al Jazeera's Mariana Sanchez reports from El Alto.