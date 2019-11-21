Bolivia unrest: At least eight killed in clashes

Morales' supporters blame interim gov't of President Anez as security forces quell blockade at El Alto fuel plant.

by

    As security forces and the supporters of former President Evo Morales clashed at an El Alto fuel plant, at least eight people were killed.

    This has exposed deep rifts between Morales' mostly indigenous supporters and the interim government of President Jeanine Anez, who has called for new elections.

    His supporters want Anez to step down and the government to withdraw a bill that would hold the security forces accountable for their part in the killings.

    Al Jazeera's Mariana Sanchez reports from El Alto.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    We visualised 1.2 million votes at the UN since 1946. What do you think are the biggest issues facing the world today?

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    We dialled more than 35,000 random phone numbers to paint an accurate picture of displacement across South Sudan.

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.