Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez has signed legislation paving the way for new elections - that bars former President Evo Morales from running.

The legislation had been approved by the National Assembly the day before.

A wave of violent protests after disputed election results forced Morales to step down two weeks ago, killing more than 30 people in the unrest.

Al Jazeera's Mariana Sanchez reports from La Paz, Bolivia.