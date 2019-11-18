Bolivia unrest: Funerals for protest victims in Morales bastion

One of Morales' strongholds is the city of Sacaba, where nine people died on Friday after security forces fired on protesters.

by

    Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales are demanding justice after nine people were killed on Friday in the town of Sacaba in the province of Cochabamba in fierce clashes with security forces.

    The area is a support base for Morales, and its ombudsman says the response by the military was disproportionate

    His mostly indigenous supporters say they have been marginalised and many Bolivians want its new interim president to start a national reconciliation process.

    Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo reports from Sacaba in central Bolivia.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    We visualised 1.2 million votes at the UN since 1946. What do you think are the biggest issues facing the world today?

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    We dialled more than 35,000 random phone numbers to paint an accurate picture of displacement across South Sudan.

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.