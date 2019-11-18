Bolivia unrest: Funerals for protest victims in Morales bastion

Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales are demanding justice after nine people were killed on Friday in the town of Sacaba in the province of Cochabamba in fierce clashes with security forces.

The area is a support base for Morales, and its ombudsman says the response by the military was disproportionate

His mostly indigenous supporters say they have been marginalised and many Bolivians want its new interim president to start a national reconciliation process.

Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo reports from Sacaba in central Bolivia.