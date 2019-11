Bolivia is expelling all Venezuelan diplomats.

The interim administration has accused the diplomats of organising unrest in the wake of the former President Evo Morales' resignation.

Venezuela has been a key ally of former president Evo Morales, who resigned this week and sought asylum in Mexico, following weeks of protests.

On Friday, demonstrators were back on the streets demanding a democratic handover of power.

Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo reports from La Paz.