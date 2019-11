A Bahraini dissident has filed a formal complaint with police in the United Kingdom, claiming that staff at the Bahraini embassy in London tried to murder him.

Moosa Mohammed climbed to the top of the embassy in July to protest against the imminent executions of two anti-government activists in Bahrain.

He says staff tried to push him off the roof then began the process of trying to kill him inside.

Al Jazeera's Laurence Lee reports from London.