Australian police officer charged with murdering Aboriginal teen

Australian police on Wednesday charged an officer with murder after widespread protests over the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Aboriginal man in front of his family.

The incident occurred on Saturday when police said they attempted to arrest Kumanjayi Walker for "alleged property and assault police offences" in the remote town of Yuendumu.

According to the force's account, an altercation occurred and an officer who was stabbed in the shoulder "discharged his firearm".

Walker later died at a police station, where his family alleged he was denied adequate medical treatment.

"A 28-year old male Northern Territory police officer has been charged with one count of murder," police said in a statement.

Walker was the second Aboriginal person to die in police custody in as many months.

His death prompted rallies across Australia after family members and activists called for a "National Day of Action" on Wednesday.

"We want justice for what they done, being shot in cold blood in front of the mother and wife," said Valerie Napaljarri Martin, a senior member of the same Warlpiri community as Walker.

"Our black lives matter," she said before the demonstrations. "It's gone beyond too far."