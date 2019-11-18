Australian actor McLachlan faces court on assault charges

A prosecutor has told an Australian court that actor Craig McLachlan kissed an actress's neck, stomach and buttocks more than 20 times in excess of his role in the stage musical The Rocky Horror Show.

Details of charges against the former Australian soap star were aired in a Melbourne court.

McLachlan, 54, has been charged with eight counts of indecent assault, and one count of common assault, after being accused of sexual misconduct by four women who worked with him on the stage musical.

He denies the charges.