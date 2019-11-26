Al Jazeera Investigates podcast: Diplomats for Sale

Ever wanted a second citizenship? It can be bought, and it is completely legal. But unsurprisingly, the market for passports is rife with corruption.

In Diplomats for Sale, Al Jazeera's Investigative Unit exposes politicians in Dominica and Grenada willing to accept secret campaign contributions from wealthy foreign businessmen in exchange for diplomatic passports.

The Diplomats for Sale podcast will be released every Monday for four weeks starting on November 25.

Part 1:

Part 2:

December 2

Part 3:

December 9

Part 4:

December 16