Al Jazeera Investigates podcast: Diplomats for Sale

The first of a four-part series of a new podcast by Al Jazeera's Investigative Unit.

by
    A diplomatic passport can be bought for the right amount of money [Manoj Bullah/Al Jazeera]
    A diplomatic passport can be bought for the right amount of money [Manoj Bullah/Al Jazeera]

    Ever wanted a second citizenship? It can be bought, and it is completely legal. But unsurprisingly, the market for passports is rife with corruption.

    In Diplomats for Sale, Al Jazeera's Investigative Unit exposes politicians in Dominica and Grenada willing to accept secret campaign contributions from wealthy foreign businessmen in exchange for diplomatic passports.

    The Diplomats for Sale podcast will be released every Monday for four weeks starting on November 25.

    Part 1: 

    Stitcher 

    RSS

    Part 2:

    December 2

    Part 3:

    December 9

    Part 4:

    December 16

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News