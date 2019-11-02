More than 270,000 displaced by deadly Somalia floods

Severe flooding across a large swath of Somalia has left more than a quarter of a million people searching for shelter.

And it could get even worse.

Aid agencies say at least 10 people have died in the town of Belet Weyne, west of the capital, Mogadishu.

And 270,000 have been displaced with large parts of central and southern Somalia under water.

But there is another tropical storm on the way which could affect about a million people in the east Africa region.

Al Jazeera's Priyanka Gupta reports.