Yemen's Houthi fighters have released hundreds of prisoners as part of a United Nations-led action agreed to in December.

This is a move that could revive efforts to end a war that has sparked the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The UN hopes it will lead to a larger exchange of prisoners with the Saudi-Emirati coalition. But the alliance has remained non-committal so far.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed al-Attab reports from the capital, Sanaa.