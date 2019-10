In Yemen's capital Sanaa health officials warn that enormous piles of uncollected rubbish littering its streets could lead to another cholera outbreak.

But rubbish trucks have not been able to do their rounds because of a severe fuel shortage, despite last year's Sweden deal which promised the delivery of goods and other services if the Houthis gave up control of the port of Hodeidah.

Earlier this year, 3,000 people died as cholera spread.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed al-Attab reports from Sanaa.