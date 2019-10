Victims of air raids in Libya say they are too frightened to return to their homes because of the threat of further attacks.

The six-month battle for Tripoli has killed or wounded hundreds of civilians.

Renegade Military Commander Khalifa Haftar and his forces are accused of committing war crimes in their attempt to seize the capital from the United Nations-recognised government.

Al Jazeera's Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli.