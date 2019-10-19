UK MPs back Brexit extension amendment

The United Kingdom's parliament has backed a proposal designed to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to request a three-month Brexit extension from the European Union, prompting the British leader to shelve a decisive vote on his recently-brokered divorce deal.

MPs on Saturday voted 322 to 306 in favour of the amendment, which was brought forward by former Conservative MP Oliver Letwin and backed by a cross-party alliance of opposition legislators.

The amendment in effect prevents Johnson's Brexit deal being approved until parliament has signed off on all requisite withdrawal legislation.

Reacting to the defeat, the prime minister told parliament the opportunity to have a "meaningful vote" on his deal on Saturday had been "passed up", but vowed to bring the withdrawal agreement back to MPs for consideration on Tuesday.

He also pledged to press ahead with his bid to take the UK out of the EU by the existing October 31 deadline.

"I will not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither does the law compel me to do so," Johnson said.

"I will tell our friends and colleagues in the EU exactly what I have told everyone else in the last 88 days that I have served as prime minister: that further delay would be bad for this country, bad for the European Union and bad for democracy."

The EU must approve any delay to the existing withdrawal date, now less than two weeks away.

Mina Andreeva, a spokeswoman for the European Commission, said the EU's executive branch had "taken note" of Saturday's vote in the British parliament and called on the British government to "inform us about the next steps as soon as possible".