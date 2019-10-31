UK Grenfell Tower inquiry: Fire services, construction at fault

The first of a two-part public inquiry into a blaze in Grenfell Tower in London that caused 72 people to die in June 2017, has pointed to systemic failures by the fire service.

It said the fire department's orders to residents to wait to be rescued were at fault.

The inquiry also found the building's cladding materials also contributed to the quick spread of the fire.

But some residents say they are not hopeful that the inquiry will bring about real change.

Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports from London.