UK Brexit showdown: All the latest updates

The United Kingdom's parliament is preparing to vote on the Brexit deal agreed between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union.

The 650-seat House of Commons' so-called "Super Saturday" session is expected to deliver a knife-edge decision on the revised withdrawal agreement.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May was forced to resign in July after her EU divorce deal was rejected several times by parliament.

Amid the high political drama, the clock continues to tick towards the UK's scheduled departure from the EU on October 31, now less than two weeks away.

Here are the latest updates:

Saturday, October 19

Time to 'move on': Johnson

Opening the session with a statement urging MPs to back his deal, Johnson said it was time to "move on and build a new relationship" with Europe.

He added that the new withdrawal agreement could help heal the rift in British politics opened up by the country's 2016 referendum on membership of the EU.

"I hope ... that this is the moment when we can finally achieve that resolution and reconcile the instincts that compete within us," Johnson said.

Speaker selects Letwin amendment for debate

The speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, said he had selected for a vote a proposal to withhold support for Johnson's Brexit deal until formal ratification legislation has passed.

The amendment was put forward by former Conservative MP Oliver Letwin and is backed by a cross-party alliance of opposition MPs.

Brexiteer MP tells Conservative faction to back deal

Steve Baker, the head of a hardline Brexit faction in Johnson's Conservative Party, has told his European Research Group allies that they should vote for the prime minister's Brexit deal, the Reuters news agency reported.

UK has no intention of asking for longer Brexit transition, minister says

Britain has no intention of extending the transition period that follows Brexit past the current December 2020 end date, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said.

"We have no intention of going beyond December 2020," Barclay told BBC News.

Asked if Prime Minister Boris Johnson would ask the European Union to delay Brexit past the current October 31 deadline if the law required it, Barclay said Johnson would comply with the law.

DUP will consider backing amendment to Brexit deal

Johnson's Northern Irish allies will consider backing an amendment which would delay any immediate decision on the British prime minister's Brexit deal when it comes before parliament.

"Were going to look at that very closely," Nigel Dodds, deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), told BBC radio when asked if they would support the amendment put forward by expelled Conservative lawmaker, Oliver Letwin.

The DUP had already said it would not vote in favour of the deal because of its customs implications for Northern Ireland.

