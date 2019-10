Turkish forces and their allies say they have seized control of the centre of Ras al-Ain, a key Syrian border town, after four days of heavy fighting. Kurdish forces are disputing the claim.

But advances on the ground have meant a setback in relations with some countries especially the United States.

And Iran, which had urged Turkey to pull its troops, is now offering to mediate between Turkey and the Kurds.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from the Turkey-Syria border.