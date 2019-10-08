Turkey-Syria border: All the latest updates

Turkey is preparing to launch a long-threatened military operation in northeast Syria to remove Kurdish-led forces from the border area and create a "safe zone" to resettle millions of Syrian refugees.

The move came after the United States announced it was withdrawing its troops from the region, effectively abandoning the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), its main ally in the battle against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) armed group.

The SDF, led by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), has denounced Washington's move as a "stab in the back".

Turkey considers the YPG a "terrorist" group.

The United Nations, the European Union and other world powers have expressed alarm over the Turkish plan, warning that any military action could exacerbate the suffering of Syrians already beleaguered by eight years of conflict.

Here are all the latest updates:

Tuesday, October 8

Syrian minister calls on Kurds to reconcile with government

Faisal Mekdad, Syria's deputy foreign minister, called on Syrian Kurds to rejoin the government side rather than "plunge into the abyss" as Kurdish militias in the country's northeast brace for an imminent Turkish attack.

"The homeland welcomes all its sons and Damascus will solve all Syrian problems in a positive way, away from violence," Mekdad was quoted as saying by the pro-government Al-Watan newspaper.

"We advise those who have gone astray to return to the nation, because the nation is their final destiny," he added, vowing to "defend all Syrian territory".

Mekdad's comments were the first Syrian government reaction since US President Donald Trump's announcement on withdrawing US troops from the northern region.

Trump: US has not 'abandoned the Kurds'

The US government had not "abandoned the Kurds", Trump said in a post on Twitter, despite seemingly giving the green light for the Turkish operation by pulling US troops from the region.

"We may be in the process of leaving Syria, but in no way have we abandoned the Kurds, who are special people and wonderful fighters," Trump said.

We may be in the process of leaving Syria, but in no way have we Abandoned the Kurds, who are special people and wonderful fighters. Likewise our relationship with Turkey, a NATO and Trading partner, has been very good. Turkey already has a large Kurdish population and fully.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

Turkey says it is ready for Syria push

The Turkish defence ministry said it was all set to launch its military push into northeast Syria.

Turkey's armed forces "will never tolerate the establishment of a terror corridor on our borders. All preparations for the operation have been completed," it said in a post on Twitter.

"It is essential to establish a safe zone/peace corridor to contribute to our region's peace and stability, and for Syrians to achieve a safe life."

Turkish military struck Syria-Iraq border: Report

The Turkish military carried out attacks targeting the Syrian-Iraqi border overnight to prevent Kurdish forces using the route to reinforce northeast Syria, two Turkish officials told the Reuters news agency.

"One of the fundamental goals was to cut off before the operation in Syria the transit route between Iraq and Syria," a security official said. "In this way, the group's transit to Syria and support lines, including ammunition, are shut off."

It was not clear what damage was caused or whether there were casualties.

Russia, Turkey discuss northeast Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation in northeast Syria with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, by telephone.

A Russian foreign ministry statement released no details of the conversation but said the two ministers agreed to continue a close dialogue.

Russia, a major military ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad aiding his forces in the fight against rebels, has emerged as a leading power broker in Syria and has said that the country's territorial integrity must be respected by all outside powers.