Tunisia presidential election: Kais Saied declared winner

Independent law professor Kais Saied has won Tunisia's presidential election with 72.71 percent of votes, the country's electoral commission has confirmed.

Saied secured 2.7 million votes against one million received by his opponent, Nabil Karoui, in Sunday's runoff vote, the commission said on Tuesday.

Karoui, a business tycoon who was in jail for most of the campaign, conceded defeat earlier on Monday.

The electoral commission said turnout stood at 55 percent.

Saied, 61, is an independent candidate with no political experience. He has pledged to fight corruption and support decentralisation.

