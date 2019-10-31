Trump impeachment inquiry: All the latest updates

The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives is scheduled on Thursday to hold its first vote in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

The measure calls for public hearings and the release of transcripts from closed-door proceedings. It also outlines what rights Republican politicians and Trump himself would have to participate as the process moves ahead.

More:

The impeachment inquiry focuses on a July 25 telephone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, a former US vice president, and his son Hunter, who had served as a director for Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Trump has denied wrongdoing and called the inquiry a sham. There has been no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens.

The investigation is examining whether Trump misused the power of his office for personal political gain and, if so, whether that rises to the level of "high crimes and misdemeanors" that merit impeachment and removal from office under the Constitution.

Here are all the latest updates as of Thursday, October 31:

Trump's top adviser for Russian and European affairs scheduled to testify

Tim Morrison arrived on Capitol Hill on Thursday to appear before House impeachment investigators. Morrison plans to leave his job at the White House, a senior administration official who was not authorised to discuss Morrison's job told the Associated Press News Agency.

Morrison is expected to corroborate the testimony of Ambassador William Taylor, who testified last week that that Morrison had notified him of a push by the president and his allies to withhold military aid and a White House meeting from Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into the gas company linked to Hunter Biden, the Washington Post reported.

Former top national security adviser to President Donald Trump, Tim Morrison, arrived for a closed door meeting to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. [Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press]

Wednesday, October 30

Democrats summon Bolton

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton will not agree to a voluntarily interview in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, his lawyer said on Wednesday, shortly after the former official was summoned by Democrats.

The House committees leading the impeachment investigation had asked Bolton to appear behind closed doors next week. But Bolton's lawyer, Charles Cooper, says Bolton will not appear without a subpoena.

Democrats have issued subpoenas to several other witnesses who ended up testifying.

Politicians want to hear from Bolton after other witnesses told them of his concerns with Trump's dealings in Ukraine and the backchannel activities of Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer.

Read more here.

State Dept officials offer further evidence of outside pressure to oust Ukraine envoy

Further evidence of private interests seeking the ouster of former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch emerged on Wednesday in testimony to the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.

Catherine Croft, a Ukraine specialist at the State Department, said Robert Livingston, a former Republican congressman-turned-lobbyist, repeatedly urged that Yovanovitch be fired.

It was unclear why, she said in her opening statement to lawmakers, posted online by the Washington Post.

Read more here.