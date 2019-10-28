Tiger Woods captures landmark 82nd PGA Tour title

Tiger Woods has made golfing history at the Zozo championship in Japan by tying the record for most career titles on the PGA Tour with his 82nd win.

With his performance at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Monday, the American golfer levelled the 54-year-old record held by his countryman Sam Snead.

"It's just crazy. It's a lot," Woods said after the win in his 359th PGA tournament. "I've been able to be consistent most of my career ... Today was one of those days where I was able to pull it out."

It’s an honor to be tied with Sam Snead for most wins in @PGATOUR history. Thanks Mom and Pop and everyone who helped make this possible. Hideki put up an amazing fight on his home soil, but to do this in Japan is something I’ll never forget. It’s been an awesome year. pic.twitter.com/m9ICuVyJmX — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 28, 2019

The 15-time major champion was three strokes ahead of second-placed Hideki Matsuyama from Japan with seven holes to go on Sunday when play was suspended because of darkness.

Woods finished the job on Monday, when he held the three-stroke-lead over the local star to win the Japan PGA Tour's premiere tournament with a total of 261 hits to Matsuyama's 264.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and South Korea's Sungjae Im tied for third six shots behind the American.

Woods had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee two months ago - his fifth on the same problem joint. He was making his first start in his 23rd season on the PGA Tour.

"I can still manage my way around the golf course," Woods said. "I know how to play. I was able to do that this week."

Currently ranked 10th in the world, the 43-year-old won his first major title since undergoing extensive back surgery in Augusta earlier this year, but played a limited schedule since in a bid to stay healthy.

The American took home $1.755m in prize money.