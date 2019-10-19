Thousands descend on London streets to protest Brexit

London, United Kingdom - Over a million people are expected to demonstrate in London on Saturday, on what is anticipated to be one of the most momentous days in the Brexit political drama so far.

The march organised by the People's Vote campaign is thought to be the largest yet, drawing anti-Brexit supporters from across the country on the day British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will put the revised EU divorce deal before MPs - with Parliament sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the Falklands conflict in the 1980s.

Protesters struggled to make their way out of jammed underground stations to join the march, which set off as customary from Hyde Park to make its way down to Trafalgar Square and on to the Houses of Parliament.

They held placards such as "I'm 17 and Brexit stole my future" and "UK and Northern Ireland at peace not in pieces", referring to Johnson's deal, which sets out a revised plan for Northern Ireland, a major stumbling block in the previous withdrawal agreement negotiated by his predecessor, Theresa May.

Two previous marches have attracted between half a million and a million people. A record number of coaches - more than 170 - were booked to ferry protesters from across the country, some of them sponsored by local celebrities.

As thousands of European Union flags fluttered on the streets of the capital - an unthinkable sight before the referendum that divided the UK in 2016 - the prime minister urged MPs in the Commons to "heal the rift in British politics" by voting for his deal.

The vote comes just two weeks before the new Brexit deadline of October 31, with Johnson attempting to ratchet up last minutes support for the deal he secured with the EU on Thursday.

The vote is expected to be knife-edge, with the opposition Labour MPs, who support leaving the EU, as well as 21 Tory rebels the prime minister expelled in September for voting to prevent a no-deal Brexit likely holding the key to the outcome.

But as protesters head to the Houses of Parliament, an amendment tabled by one of the rebels, Sir Oliver Letwin, might change the game altogether, if passed, by allowing MPs to withhold support for the deal until all necessary legislation to implement it is passed.

This would automatically trigger the provisions of the Benn Act, which requires the prime minister to seek a further extension until January 31 should he be unable to get the deal through Parliament by today.

The date of the Final Say march, calling for a second Brexit referendum, was set to coincide with this deadline.

"The day is extremely significant," Femi Oluwole, co-founder of Our Future Our Choice (OFOC), a youth advocacy group part of the People's Vote campaign, told Al Jazeera.

"If the deal doesn't pass ... will Boris Johnson ask for an extension period? At that point, we'll be in more chaos."

He believes a second referendum to be the only way to "resolve the Brexit mess".

"If you want a specific answer on Brexit, then you have to ask the specific question," he said.

"A general election wouldn't actually solve anything," Ludo Sappa-Cohen, a spokesperson for another anti-Brexit group taking part in the march on Saturday, Best for Britain, explained.

"It's quite likely it would end up in a hung parliament, then you've got the same gridlock in Westminster as you have today. It would be divisive, not decisive. A second referendum is much more likely to unlock political progress. It makes sense, three years down the line, to give people the final say."

Simon Usherwood, deputy director of the academic think-tank UK in a Changing Europe, explained that the Letwin amendment effectively "avoids parliament falling into a situation where it gave an approval to the deal, but then it couldn't guarantee legislation would be done in time for the October deadline."

"As well as having this vote, the UK needs to pass a withdrawal agreement bill, which nobody has seen the text of, and which will have major constitutional implications," Usherwood told Al Jazeera.

"The government still doesn't have a majority in Parliament. The chances that piece of legislation could get through by the end of the month look relatively small, even with the pressure [of a possible no-deal outcome]."

Sally Patterson, a 23-year-old student walking down to Westminster, said, "The country is in chaos and no one voted for this kind of mess."

"I think what we need is a people's vote because no one knows what is happening any more. What people voted for four years ago now, it's not necessarily what they believe now with all the facts on the table," Patterson, who is a campaigner with the student group For Our Future's Sake (FFS), added.

"Even if that vote ends up [to be in favour of] leaving the EU, at least we'll know that's what the people want."

Simon Blandel, a 53-year-old retired teacher, said he wanted to be part of the EU. "Although Europe isn't perfect, you can't change it without being in it," he said.