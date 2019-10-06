Thousands of African migrants stuck in limbo in Mexico

Mexican officials have stopped them after coming under pressure from Washington.

    Several thousand African migrants are stuck in limbo in southern Mexico.

    The African migrants have made a dangerous journey of thousands of kilometres up through Latin America in the hope of reaching the United States. Mexican officials have stopped them after coming under pressure from Washington to stem the flow of migrants and asylum seekers.

    Mexico is offering them the chance of asylum. But that process is long and uncertain. In Tapachula, the queue for applicants goes around the block.

    Al Jazeera's John Holman reports from Tapachula.

