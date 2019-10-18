Stymied but switched on: Bangladesh's online workforce

Bangladesh is now the second-largest supplier of online labour in the world, according to the Oxford Internet Institute.

    Watch out India, Bangladesh's online producers are hard on your heels.

    With nearly two-thirds of its population under 25 years of age, Bangladesh has a vast supply of potential new workers to add to the world's digital pool.

    That is providing job opportunities to an army of freelance staff, such as stay-at-home mothers.

    In Dhaka, there is a slow internet pipeline and a relatively small number of highly skilled staff are somewhat slowing its digital rise.

    Al Jazeera's Tanvir Chowdhury reports from Dhaka.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Explore how your country voted on global issues since 1946, as the world gears up for the 74th UN General Assembly.

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    We dialled more than 35,000 random phone numbers to paint an accurate picture of displacement across South Sudan.

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.