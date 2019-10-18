Stymied but switched on: Bangladesh's online workforce

Watch out India, Bangladesh's online producers are hard on your heels.

With nearly two-thirds of its population under 25 years of age, Bangladesh has a vast supply of potential new workers to add to the world's digital pool.

That is providing job opportunities to an army of freelance staff, such as stay-at-home mothers.

In Dhaka, there is a slow internet pipeline and a relatively small number of highly skilled staff are somewhat slowing its digital rise.

Al Jazeera's Tanvir Chowdhury reports from Dhaka.