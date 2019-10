There are nearly four million stateless people spread in 78 countries across the world and the United Nations says that number could actually be significantly higher.

The UN launched a campaign to eradicate statelessness five years ago.

Now, one man from Kyrgyzstan, Azizbeq Ashurov, is being recognised for his efforts to tackle the problem.

Al Jazeera's Hoda Abdel-Hamid reports from southern Kyrgyzstan.