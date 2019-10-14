Spain: Catalan leaders get 13 years in jail for sedition

Spain's Supreme Court on Monday sentenced nine of the 12 accused Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition over their roles in the region's 2017 failed bid for independence.

The sentences were lower than demanded by the prosecution which had sought up to 25 years behind bars for former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras.

"The Supreme Court has condemned Oriel Junqueras to 13 years of prison... on grounds of sedition and the misuse of public funds," the ruling said.

The three other defendants in the landmark ruling were found guilty only of disobedience and not sentenced to prison. All defendants were acquitted of the most severe charge, rebellion.

The former head of Catalonia's regional government Carles Puigdemont reacted sharply to the verdict, terming it an "atrocity."

"It is time to react ... for the future of our sons and daughters. For democracy. For Europe. For Catalonia," he wrote on Twitter.

Puigdemont was the head of the Spanish region at the time of the independence bid but was not part of this trial because he fled to Belgium, where he now lives in self-imposed exile.

Worst political crisis in years

The separatist leaders' failed attempt to secede from the European nation had sparked the worst political crisis in decades.

Grassroots pro-secession groups have previously said that if any of the defendants were found guilty they would organise protests and "peaceful civil disobedience."

Spanish authorities had deployed hundreds of extra police to the region in anticipation of the ruling.

With this verdict, the government will be hoping to to turn the page on the crisis and resume dialogue with the wealthy northeastern region where support for independence has been gaining momentum over the past decade.