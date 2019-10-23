South Africa's Mmusi Maimane quits as Democratic Alliance leader

Mmusi Maimane has resigned as the leader of South Africa's main opposition party, becoming the second black leader to quit the historically white Democratic Alliance (DA) party.

Soweto-born Maimane cited difficulties making the DA, a traditionally white liberal party - appeal to majority black voters.

"It is with great sadness that in order to continue this fight for the vision I strongly believe and the country I so dearly love, I will today step down as leader of the DA," Maimane, told journalists in Johannesburg.

He was elected as the leader of the DA in 2015, making him the first black person to head the party.

The announcement comes just three days after DA's Herman Mashaba announced his resignation from the party and as the mayor of Johannesburg - the country's biggest city.

Mashaba said he quit the party over its approach to racial inquality.

"I cannot reconcile myself with a group of people who believe that race is irrelevant in the discussion of inequality and poverty in South Africa," Mashaba told a news conference in Johannesburg on Monday.

Mashaba was elected into office in 2016 becoming the city's first mayor not from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) since apartheid ended in 1994.