Saudi king names Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud foreign minister

Saudi Arabia's King Salman has named Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud as the kingdom's new foreign minister, fewer than 10 months after his predecessor took office.

The appointment on Wednesday was reported by the official Saudi Press Agency, which cited a royal decree.

The new minister took over from Ibrahim al-Assaf, who was appointed minister of state, it added.

The outgoing former minister had replaced Adel al-Jubeir in December 2018.

At the time, his appointment was widely seen as an effort to improve the kingdom's image after the crisis caused by the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and greater scrutiny of the long-running war in Yemen.

According to another royal decree also published on Wednesday, Saleh bin Nasser bin al-Ali al-Jasser replaced Nabil bin Mohammed al-Amoudi as transport minister.