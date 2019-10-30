Saudi Aramco IPO: Russia will not make big investment

Russia's sovereign wealth fund will not be making a significant investment in the Saudi Aramco initial public offering, according to the chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

by

    Russia has said it will not be making a significant investment in Saudi oil giant Aramco, as the company prepares for its long-awaited launch on the stock market.

    The comments were made by the Russian delegation attending an investment conference in Riyadh.

    Norway also said it was not interested in cashing in at all.

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants Aramco valued at over two trillion dollars, but bankers said between 1.2 and 1.5 trillion is more realistic.

    Al Jazeera's Rory Challands reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    We visualised 1.2 million votes at the UN since 1946. What do you think are the biggest issues facing the world today?

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    We dialled more than 35,000 random phone numbers to paint an accurate picture of displacement across South Sudan.

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.