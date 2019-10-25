Samsung heir Lee faces corruption retrial

The billionaire heir to South Korean tech giant Samsung Jay Y Lee is back in court, facing a retrial on corruption charges that landed him in prison in 2017.

Prosecutors appealed the case after he served just six months of a five-year sentence.

The case has wide repercussions for South Korea's economy as Samsung represents 20 percent of its exports.

But it also goes to the heart of long-standing business practices that favour powerful family companies.

Al Jazeera's Rob McBride reports from Seoul.