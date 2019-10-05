Planet SOS: New technology can save rare Rhino

Scientists are developing a robotic tool which can save one of the world's rarest creatures.

They say an unprecedented wave of wildlife extinction is under way because of global warming, a loss of habitat and poaching.

They are trying to save some critically-endangered species, including the Northern White Rhino, which has been hunted to obliteration.

The project aims to produce a self-sustaining herd of Northern White Rhinos, first in captivity and then returned to the wild in Africa.

Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds reports from Escondido city in California.